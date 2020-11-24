Boulder County reallocates funding to support Lyons, Nederland businesses

The Boulder County commissioners recently approved the reallocation of funds to help support local, small business in Lyons and Nederland impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lyons, which has an estimated 110 businesses in the town limits, has access to $200,000. Nederland, which has about 160 businesses within and outside the downtown district, has access to $150,000.

The money may be used for rent, mortgage or utility payments when there are revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic. The money also can be used for personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

The money was allocated to Boulder County by the federal CARES ACT Relief Fund. To date, Boulder County has distributed 45% of the more than $15 million of its allocation to cities and towns in the county.

The rest is supporting the emergency response to the pandemic, increased food access, increased unemployment insurance access, small businesses in unincorporated areas and safety net organizations and clinics.

Applications for funding will be provided by each town.

In Lyons, contact Brianna Hoyt at bhoyt@townoflyons.com or Kim Mitchell at kmitchell@townoflyons.com. More information also is available at townoflyons.com/covidgrant. In Nederland, contact Miranda Fisher at townclerk@nederlandco.org or call 303-258-3266, ext.1030.