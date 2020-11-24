GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder invites nonprofits to participate in Police Oversight Panel member selection

Boulder is inviting the city’s nonprofit organizations to participate in selecting community members for the newly created Police Oversight Panel.

The nine-member group will be asked to investigate complaints filed against Boulder police officers and analyze police department trends and policy. Members will be nominated by a selection panel and then approved by the City Council.

The selection panel will be composed of implementation team members — those  who worked with city staff to develop the police oversight model — along with one representative each from two local non profits serving the Boulder community.

Implementation team members will choose which two nonprofits will participate in interviews of the prospective police oversight panel candidates, as well as vote on which candidates to nominate.

The interviews will take place during the week of Jan. 11 and will be conducted publicly and viewable online. Any organization that would like to participate in the selection process must respond by Dec. 1.

If interested, contact the Office of the Independent Police Monitor at liparij@bouldercolorado.gov.

