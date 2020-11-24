Celebrating harvest: CU alum’s documentary ‘Farmers for America’ showcases next generation of growers

This Thanksgiving, diners will have the opportunity to glean an inside look at the soil-rich fields and hardworking folks responsible for the bounty on their tables.

“Farmers for America,” a 2017 documentary, by 2002 University of Colorado graduate Graham Meriwether and Leave it Better Media, showcases the next generation of the nation’s growers, ranchers and agriculturalists.

Colorado Public Television will air the film, that’s narrated by television host Mike Rowe — best known for his work on Discovery Channel — at 8 p.m. Wednesday and at 1 a.m. Thursday.

In the 75-minute film — featuring footage collected by Meriwether over the course of eight years — viewers get to see a cross-section of individuals dedicated to tending the land to ensure their fellow citizen’s plates remain full.

According to Leave it Better Media, the average age of farmers in America is 60 years old. The film tells the story about young farmers who are stepping up to take over half of America’s farmland in the next 12 years.

“The upbeat, non-partisan film traces the revolutionary changes coming to American agriculture and features path-breaking farmers from around the country,” the documentary’s press release states.

Throughout the course of the film, viewers will be introduced to former Marine Paul Greive, who has built a million-dollar online business selling chicken, eggs, pork, lamb, beef, honey and wild seafood from his Primal Pastures Farm in Southern California.

Also featured is Lindsay Lusher-Shute, a Hudson River Valley farmer who co-founded the National Young Farmers Coalition (a group dedicated to creating incentives for landowners to sell to young farmers) and Mike Lewis, a Kentucky-based military veteran, who grows hemp that’s used to craft locally sourced American flags.

Colorado Public Television will be one of the first PBS affiliates in the country to air the documentary that is expected to reach millions of viewers in the next few months, the press release states.

Interested participants can also host a future screening of the film by obtaining a license for community, educational or conference showings.

To learn more, visit leaveitbetter.com/farmers-for-america.