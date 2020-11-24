Company Six unveils first-responder robot

Company Six, a robotics company recently spun off from Sphero Inc. that’s registered as CO6 Inc., unveiled its first product this week: ReadySight, a mobile, camera-equipped robot that serves as an extra set of eyes for first responders operating in dangerous or uncertain situations.

The throwable ReadySight can be controlled by a smartphone and streams live video that can be viewed by a user even if the robot is operating in a dark environment. The device can also operate autonomously and is equipped with sound, motion sensors and a two-way communications system.

“Making a small, portable, video enabled robot has really been a goal of our founding team since 2012 while we were at Sphero — but the networks and core technology simply were not ready,” Company Six CEO Jim Booth said in a prepared statement. “Having used robots in the field while in the Army, they can be large, expensive and difficult to operate. What we’ve built is unlike any tool out there at a fraction of the price — truly to the point that they can be expendable if necessary. We want to put our robots in the hands of the many — not the few.

“We want our users to have all the information that is possible before they put themselves or others in harm’s way,” he added.

ReadySight is expected to begin shipping to customers in early 2021.

Company Six evolved out of Sphero’s public safety division, Sphero Public Safety Robotics Inc., and was spun out earlier this year.

The team operates out of leased office space next to the new Ska Street Brewstillery on 38th Street.

In June, Company Six raised a $3 million equity round led by San Francisco-based Spider Capital, with participation from Sphero investors Foundry Group and Techstars, along with new investor GAN Ventures.

