GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Share-A-Gift Toy Shop accepting donations

Local News

Share-A-Gift Toy Shop accepting donations

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Share-A-Gift’s annual Toy Shop for families in need residing in the Boulder Valley School District will be offered this year with a drive-thru, contactless pick-up.

Each child in the family will receive a preselected bag of new toys and/or a bike, based on the child’s ages.

To donate money for the purchase of toys, go to shareagift.org. New toys and used bikes for children ages 0 to 14 can be donated directly at two contactless toy drives. The toy drives are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 5 at 5311 Western Ave., Boulder.

For families in need living in the Boulder Valley School District, the drive-thru Toy Shop will be held Dec. 19.

For more information, go to shareagift.org.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Local News

  1. Active Release Therapy Treats Pain

    Active Release Therapy is a patented, state-of-the-art massage technique used to treat problems associated with muscles, tendons, ligaments, fascia and...
  2. Surface Refinishing Saves Money

    Surface refinishing by Miracle Method of Boulder can save homeowners money while it transforms the look and functionality of your...
  3. Locally Owned Funeral Home

    Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned funeral...
  4. How’s Your Indoor Air Quality?

    Good indoor air quality is essential for your family’s well-being. If you are experiencing allergy symptoms, asthma attacks, or frequent...
  5. Exceptional Apartments In A Gated Community

    Enjoy exceptional apartments in a gated community at The Shores at McIntosh Lake! Residents enjoy a full range of desirable...