Share-A-Gift Toy Shop accepting donations

Share-A-Gift’s annual Toy Shop for families in need residing in the Boulder Valley School District will be offered this year with a drive-thru, contactless pick-up.

Each child in the family will receive a preselected bag of new toys and/or a bike, based on the child’s ages.

To donate money for the purchase of toys, go to shareagift.org. New toys and used bikes for children ages 0 to 14 can be donated directly at two contactless toy drives. The toy drives are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 5 at 5311 Western Ave., Boulder.

For families in need living in the Boulder Valley School District, the drive-thru Toy Shop will be held Dec. 19.

For more information, go to shareagift.org.