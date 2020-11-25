Clayton Park opens in Erie

Erie’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced the recent opening of Clayton Park, a new park in the Erie Highlands neighborhood.

Staff and community celebrated the park opening on Nov. 20, according to a weekly update from the Erie town administrator.

Clayton Park will offer several recreational amenities for visitors, such as a zipline, two baseball/softball fields, a multi-use field, a basketball court, and a playground including a boulder hill slide. The slide was built out of boulders that were reclaimed on site.

“Clayton Park not only brings the Erie Highlands neighborhood a park they can be proud of, but a park for all of Erie,” Community Partnership and Special Projects Manager Luke Bolinger wrote in an email. “With its expansive, multi-use field and two baseball/softball fields, the park will allow the Parks and Recreation Department to further grow its youth sports programming.”

Construction of Clayton Park began in March of this year and finished during the first week of November, Bolinger said. The total cost of the park amounted to $2,049,000, with the project being primarily funded through the developer and a portion of the town’s Park Impact Improvement Fund.

“Clayton Park, named after a mine east of Erie, offers some of the best views of the Rocky Mountains, especially when playing on top of the play structure or walking the almost half mile loop trail,” Bolinger wrote in an email.

Bolinger said the project first started in 2018 with multiple community engagement meetings. The first citizen open house was completed on April 10 that same year. After another open house a few months later, the Board of Trustees approved the master plan on Nov. 13, 2018, and approved Roche Constructors as the contractor in December 2019.

“We’ve received great commentary on the park so far, from both adults and kids,” said Bolinger in an email. “I certainly hope that when visitors come to Erie, they visit multiple parks, as each one has a different feel and different activities. We hope that our diverse park system and amenities will bring more visitors into Erie.”