Longmont commercial customers lauded for energy savings

Longmont’s largest electric customers saved enough energy to power close to 650 Longmont homes for a year with the help of energy efficiency projects.

The city’s electric utility, Longmont Power and Communications, lauded 22 businesses for saving a combined 5.2 million kilowatt-hours, according to a news release. Their energy efficiency projects qualified for $1 million in rebates from the utility’s Efficiency Works program.

“We’re very pleased to see this much energy being saved,” said Scott Rochat, spokesman for Longmont Power and Communications. “The less energy used, the less needs to be generated.”

Projects included LED lighting upgrades, improved insulation, refrigeration efficiencies, new chillers, improved controls and motor and pump variable frequency drives.

The companies recognized are Avedon Engineering Inc.; Cambrex Corp.; Centura Health – Longmont United Hospital; Circle Graphics; the city of Longmont; Cushman and Wakefield; Dire Wolf Ventures LLC; the Federal Aviation Administration, GCC Holding LP; Intrado; King Soopers; Lowe’s; Magno Seed LLC; NEOTech; Novartis Gene Therapies; Oskar Blues Brewery; Royal Crest Dairy; Safeway; Seagate Technology; the St. Vrain Valley School District; Walmart; and Xilinx Inc.

Along with receiving rebates for the energy efficiency projects, the projects also saved the businesses an estimated $410,000 a year in utility costs.

Efficiency Works is a collaborative program among Longmont, Loveland, Fort Collins and Estes Park. The program offers information, coaching, rebates and incentives for efficiency upgrades.

“As a community, we’ve become very conscious of where our energy comes from and how it’s generated,” Longmont Power and Communications Executive Director David Hornbacher said in a written statement. “When we’re equally conscious about how we use that energy, it can make a big difference for all of us.”