Sunnier and warmer today in Boulder

Boulder should see slightly warmer temperatures and more sun today.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 51. The overnight low is expected to be around 27.
The Thanksgiving forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 43. There is a 20% chance of snow showers before 11 p.m., and the overnight low is expected to be around 21.
Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 44 and an overnight low of 24.
Weekend forecasts call for sunny skies with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here