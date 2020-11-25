Sunnier and warmer today in Boulder

Boulder should see slightly warmer temperatures and more sun today.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 51. The overnight low is expected to be around 27.

The Thanksgiving forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 43. There is a 20% chance of snow showers before 11 p.m., and the overnight low is expected to be around 21.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 44 and an overnight low of 24.

Weekend forecasts call for sunny skies with highs in the 40s and 50s.