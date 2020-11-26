Boulder County records 130 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County recorded 130 new coronavirus cases Thursday and no new deaths.

To date, Boulder County Public Health has reported 10,585 confirmed or probable cases and 117 deaths. The department did not update hospitalization or resource data Thursday.

As of Wednesday, there were 4,581 cases in Boulder, 3,255 cases in Longmont, 781 cases in Lafayette, 745 cases in unincorporated Boulder County, 408 cases in Louisville, 208 cases in Erie, 147 cases in Superior, 39 cases in Lyons, 11 cases in Nederland and eight cases among people experiencing homelessness.

The rate of cases in municipalities was 4,303.2 per 100,000 in Boulder, 3,390.9 per 100,000 in Longmont, 2,697.8 per 100,000 in Lafayette, 1,926.2 per 100,000 in Louisville, 1,887.7 per 100,000 in Lyons, 1,848.7 per 100,000 in Erie, 1,676.2 per 100,000 in unincorporated Boulder County, 1,120.5 per 100,000 in in Superior and 708.8 per 100,000 in Nederland.

Boulder Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows 10 active cases, two symptomatic cases pending test results and one probable case.

Statewide, there have been 216,683 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,957 deaths among the cases, and 2,521 of those deaths were because of the coronavirus. There have been 13,248 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,689,657 people have been tested for the virus.

University of Colorado Boulder and St. Vrain Valley School District did not update their coronavirus data Thursday.

Boulder Valley active cases

BVSD elementary schools

Columbine: 2

Community Montessori: 3

Eldorado: 1

Lafayette: 1

Peak to Peak: 1

Superior: 1

BVSD middle schools

Centennial: 1

BVSD high schools