Create Boulder distributes $50k in arts grants

Create Boulder has distributed approximately $50,000 in grants to 37 arts and cultural organizations in Boulder.

The grants are part of a commitment Create Boulder made to Boulder City Council in October as a catalyst for restoring $100,000 to the city’s 2021 arts grants budget, according to a news release from Create Boulder.

Ranging from $750 to $2,000, the grants benefit organizations that were previously supported by the Boulder Arts Commission.

The intent is that the grants will help create or present new work and contribute to artists’ employment, the organization said in a statement.

