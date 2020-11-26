GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Frederick teen rescued near Second Flatiron in Boulder

A 16-year-old boy was rescued from the base of the Second Flatiron on Thursday morning with an ankle injury, according to the Boulder County Sheriff‘s office.

First responders received a call at approximately 8:39 AM Thursday that the teenager, a resident of Frederick, injured his ankle while hiking with friends.

A Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks ranger hiked to the area to find the group of four hikers, and members of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group gave first aid to the patient, put him in a litter, and carried him to the Bluebell Shelter where he was transported to the Ranger Cottage and released to his parents. The boy sought medical care on his own.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office also participated in the rescue, which took approximately two and a half hours.

