Boulder County Coroner identifies woman found Monday near South Boulder Peak

The Boulder County Coroner’s office identified the woman whose body was found Monday after about 10 hours of searching.

The 49-year-old woman has been identified as Raili Filion of Louisville, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

First responders were notified about 1:45 p.m. Monday that Filion’s family members were in the area of South Mesa Trail searching for Filion. She may have been experiencing a health issue, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carrie Haverfield said Monday.

Just before midnight, Filion was found in a remote location near South Boulder Peak in steep and rugged terrain and not near a mapped trail.

An autopsy has been completed and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the release said. No foul play is suspected.