Boulder launches program to encourage shopping local through the holidays

Boulder on Friday launched a program to assist small retail business ahead of the holiday season and incentivize local shopping.

The Retail S.O.S. program provides for the purchase of a Boulder e-gift card valid at the more than 60 participating local retailers, according to a news release from the city. People will receive a free $25 Boulder Bonus Bucks card for every $25 spent in Boulder gift cards purchased, up to $100 per person. The Bonus Bucks cards will be valid at participating retailers through Dec. 30.

Boulder will use a portion of federal CARES Act funding to match the Bonus Bucks cards, the release said.

“The City of Boulder is pleased to provide residents with this opportunity to make the holidays a little brighter for themselves and for local, small businesses,” Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver stated in the release. “Small businesses help make Boulder special and provide our community with the goods and services we need and enjoy in our lives. Shopping at local businesses generates sales tax funds that support the basic services we rely on, from police and fire response to the open space, parks, paths and libraries we all treasure.”

For a list of participating retailers or to purchase a gift card, visit app.yiftee.com/gift-card/boulder. Small business interested in being included can fill out a form through Dec. 9 at bit.ly/3mg18P2.

The program is designed to support local retailers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and excludes large retailers, grocery stores, dispensaries and liquor stores, the release said.