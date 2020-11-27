GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont police arrest person of interest in elderly man’s death following assault, robbery

Longmont police early Friday arrested a man identified as the person of interest in the death of 71-year-old Randall Schubert, who was assaulted and robbed Nov. 5.

Edward HerbertHoid, 36, is believed by Longmont police to be a person of interest in an elderly man’s death. (Longmont Police Department / Courtesy Photo)

Edward Herbert Hoid, 36, was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. Friday after officers were dispatched to The Village at the Peaks, 1250 South Hover St. for a man, later determined to be Hoid, throwing rocks at businesses. Numerous businesses and vehicles in the area were broken into, according to the arrest affidavit.

Hoid began running from officers and but complied to the arrest when officers told him to stop, the affidavit states. He was taken into custody at 1:16 a.m.

Hoid was arrested on suspicion of parole violation, menacing, criminal mischief, theft and three counts of vehicle trespass. He has not yet been charged in connection to Schubert’s death.

“Mr. Schubert’s death is still a very active and serious investigation, and we are working closely with the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office,” a news release from Longmont police said.

Schubert was knocked off his bike about 5 p.m. on the greenway south of Lowes at 355 Ken Pratt Blvd north of the Longmont Recreation Center. He died from injuries Nov. 16.

Officers will continue to follow leads until the investigation is resolved. Anyone with information is asked to call Longmont dispatch at 303-651-8501 or contact Det. Jon High at 303-651-8584.

This is a developing story.

Brooklyn Dance

