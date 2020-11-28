Boulder County reports four deaths, 159 new cases; CU Boulder shows 23 positive tests

Boulder County on Saturday reported 159 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths — a single-day death toll not seen since May. The University of Colorado Boulder reported 23 positive tests on Friday.

The new deaths bring the county’s total death toll to 122. Boulder County Public Health data from late March to late November, shows that five deaths were recorded in mid-April, which is a record for single-day deaths. The last time four deaths were recorded in a single day was in May. Three deaths in a single day were recorded earlier this month.

To date, Boulder County has reported 10,887 positive or probable coronavirus cases. There have been 341 people hospitalized. There have been 695.3 cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks.

CU Boulder reported on its online coronavirus dashboard that the 23 cases Friday were taken out of 377 diagnostic tests. The campus is using 13, or 2%, of its isolation spaces. The university also took 774 monitoring tests Friday. Since the start of the semester Aug. 24, there have been 1,622 positive tests. A total of 12,833 diagnostic tests and 65,060 monitoring tests were taken.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported statewide Saturday that there have been 225,283 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,983 deaths among cases and of those, 2,521 deaths from COVID-19. There have been 13,369 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 1,725,452 people tested.

Boulder County cases by age

0-9: 332

10-17: 674

18-22: 3,321

23-24: 386

25-34: 1,443

35-44: 1,163

45-54: 1,103

55-64: 762

65-74: 447

75+: 458