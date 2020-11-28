GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News

Gov. Jared Polis, first gentleman Marlon Reis test positive for COVID-19

Gov. Jared Polis, front, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, left, and officials announced Denver and a number of other Colorado counties will be moved to Level Red on a newly revamped version of the stateÕs color-coded COVID-19 dial at Boettcher Mansion in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday. Nov. 17, 2020.
By | jnguyen@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and first gentleman Marlon Reis have tested positive for COVID-19, the governor tweeted Saturday night.

Polis and Reis are “asymptomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate in their home.”

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits,” Polis said in a statement.

Polis said he will work remotely and “continue to fulfill his duties and responsibilities.” Polis began quarantining Wednesday after learning he was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus has been surging in Colorado and around the country. The state estimated Tuesday that one in 41 people here are contagious, and Polis and other officials have been warning for weeks of a potential catastrophic overload of the state health care system.

Said Polis, “No person or family is immune to the virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay 6 feet from others, and wash your hands regularly.”

Joseph Nguyen | Online Sports Producer

Main daytime sports producer for The Denver Post. Previously he was the online prep sports editor. Prior to that, he covered Adams County and Aurora in the YourHub section. He also writes about beer, professional wrestling and video games.
