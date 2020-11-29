Boulder County reports 87 new cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday reported 87 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

To date, Boulder County has reported 10,974 positive or probable coronavirus cases. There have been 341 people hospitalized. There have been 675.7 cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks.

The University of Colorado Boulder did not update its case numbers Sunday. The university reported 23 positive tests on Friday out of 377 diagnostic tests. Since the start of the semester Aug. 24, there have been 1,622 positive tests.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported statewide Sunday that there have been 228,772 positive or probable cases. There have been 3,003 deaths among cases and of those, 2,521 deaths from COVID-19. There have been 13,428 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 1,737,952 people tested.