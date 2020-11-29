Despite fully remote competition, Boulder County horse judging team wins big at nationals

The Boulder County 4-H Horse Judging Team attended the National Championship Youth Judging Contest and spent the day judging and defending horses — virtually, through video calls.

And despite having to judge horses and compete through a computer screen, the team won multiple first-place awards.

“In simple form, we are testing their ability to evaluate horses in different aspects,” co-coach and Longmont resident Kendra McConnell said. “And the second part is, later in the afternoon they have to defend those placings with a verbal, memorized set of reasons.”

There were five awards won between the five teammates who attended the Nov. 14 event, competing in both individual and team categories. The team finished first in performance, first in reasons, first in overall, second in halter and also won the National Championship. Teammate Lily Thomas, 16, of Longmont, was named the Reserve High Individual Overall.

More than 100 people from 23 teams attended the daylong competition split into three divisions. The competition included evaluating 10 classes of Arabian and Half-Arabian horses, then delivering four sets of memorized reasons. They were scored on accuracy, terminology and presentation, according to a news release from the club.

Teammate Madalyn Gabel, 17, of Lafayette, won ninth place in the halter category, fifth in the performance category, first in the reasons category and fourth overall.

“These awards are just a payoff of all the hard work,” Gabel said. “It feels like a really big honor to represent our state, and it proves the hours we spent pay off in the end.”

This marked the first national competition for Thomas, who said she grew up riding horses.

“It’s a team event,” she said about horse judging. “Riding horses has been my sport since I was a kid. That’s very individual, just you and the horse, so it’s fun to be on the team. They had so much information to share with me,” she said.

Thomas, won fourth in halter, first in performance and third in reasons, also earned a $250 scholarship from the Arabian Horse Foundation, the release said.

“Everyone said it’s kind of weird (to compete virtually) but it’s normal for me because I’ve never done nationals in person,” Thomas said. “My personal goal was to get in the top 10.”

The national competition is traditionally held in Tulsa, Okla., but the coronavirus forced the event to transition to a virtual format this year. Despite the challenges, the Boulder County team didn’t miss a beat.

Thomas said the biggest challenge for her was staying focused.

“I’m in my room, looking at a computer, it’s easy to hear my siblings in another room,” she recalled about the competition.

“I think probably the hardest part for me was ignoring all the logistical things like not being able to hear or see,” Gabel said. “Watching a horse move in person and then watching a horse move on a computer screen … It’s way easier to see how they carry themselves in person.”

Teammate Jessica Jacobucci, 17, of Brighton agreed, adding, “”Sometimes the cameras miss things that you can see in person.”

Jacobucci won seventh in halter, eighth in performance, sixth in reasons and seventh overall.

McConnell said the virtual show had its share of both positives and negatives.

“The biggest negative was not going to Tulsa. We usually go every October to the show. The national show is unlike any other,” she said. “On the positive side, it was a lot for them to learn virtually this year … When we’re all in a room together watching a DVD, we can’t all see as well as if you have your own iPad in front of you. With their own screen, I think they got a better grasp.”

Leading up to the competition, McConnell said the team would practice four or five nights a week.

“We do it for these kids. Regardless of whether they win or not, that’s not why we do it,” she said. “We love being part of their lives and being an outlet.”

Despite the competition being remote, McConnell organized an impromptu, socially-distanced award ceremony at Sandstone Ranch in Longmont so the team could collect their awards.

“The awards mean quite a bit,” Jacobucci said. “This is the first year I’ve done consistently well in each category.”

The 2020 season has wound down, but the team plans to host a kickoff for the spring season in early January.

For more information, visit the Boulder County 4-H Horse Judging Team on Facebook or email bouldercountyhorsejudging@gmail.com.