Boulder beginning CU South community engagement

Boulder is this week kicking off community engagement on the CU South project, which would annex the 308-acre parcel, south of U.S. 36 and Foothills Parkway, into Boulder city limits and designate a portion of it for the South Boulder Creek flood mitigation project.

The University of Colorado Boulder, which has owned the land since 1996, is planning to use the parcel for university housing and some academic facilities. Some of it would remain open space. Boulder City Council will have a chance to vote on the annexation in 2021 after a public hearing.

The city on Wednesday will host the first in a series of office hours, which will be small sessions for no more than 10 people to ask questions of Boulder staff and a CU Boulder representative. The other sessions will be Dec. 7, 8 and 15.

Following that, a questionnaire will be released on BeHeardBoulder.org and the city will host its first community briefing on Dec. 11. It will recorded and shared online for those who cannot attend.

Boulder recently created a briefing book with more information on the project, including its history and the terms of the agreement between Boulder and the university.

Sign up for office hours online at bouldercolorado.gov/flood/cu-south.