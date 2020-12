Firefighters battled a garage fire shortly before 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Shady Hollow Road in Nederland on Monday night.

The fire was called in at 8:35 p.m. and crews were able to contain the blaze to the garage. Firefighters were still actively working the fire as of 9:30 p.m., but the fire did not spread to wildland or other structures, Boulder County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Vinnie Montez said.

Nederland Fire, Nederland Police and Sugarloaf Fire also responded to the scene.