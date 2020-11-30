Sunny skies with a high of 55 today in Boulder

Boulder should see sunny skies and highs in the 50s today before a chance of snow over the next two days, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 55 and an overnight low of 30.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 40 and an overnight low of 18, with a 30% chance of snow.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 31 and an overnight low of 14, with a 40% chance of snow.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 37 and an overnight low of 19.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 47 and an overnight low of 25.