Boulder County adds two deaths, 167 coronavirus cases Tuesday

Boulder County reported 167 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and two new deaths related to the virus, as the number of people currently hospitalized for the virus didn’t increase for the first time since Nov. 16.

To date, there have been 11,433 cases in the county and the death toll rose to 124. Both of the people who died were residents of a long-term care facility, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said. Of the two, one person was in their 90s and died Saturday and one was in their 70s and died Sunday.

County data shows 87 of the reported 124 deaths have been related to a long-term care facility.

There have been 346 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus to date, and on Tuesday there are 120 people currently hospitalized with the virus, an 11-person drop from Monday’s record high of 131 people currently hospitalized.

The five-day average of new daily cases Tuesday is 134.6, the lowest it has been since Nov. 5. Still, Boulder County Public Health officials believe the five-day average will begin trending upward again following Thanksgiving.

Goussetis said public health is aware that “many, many people traveled for the holiday.”

The University of Colorado Boulder’s coronavirus dashboard shows 11 positive cases of the virus returned from 185 diagnostic tests and 652 monitoring tests completed Monday. There are six isolation spaces in use, 1%. Since Aug. 24, the university has performed 13,164 on-campus diagnostic tests and 65,712 monitoring tests.

The dashboard shows 41 students have been suspended, 152 students have been put on probation and there have been 659 educational interventions since Aug. 17.

Boulder Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows nine active cases, two symptomatic cases pending test results and one probable case.

St. Vrain Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows 16 active cases, 11 of which are among students and 430 cumulative positive cases, 309 of which are among students.

Statewide, there have been 232,310 positive or probable cases. There have been 3,109 deaths among the cases, and 2,695 of those deaths were because of the coronavirus. There have been 14,116 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,768,098 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder Valley active cases

BVSD elementary schools

Columbine: 1

Community Montessori: 3

Eldorado: 1

Lafayette: 1

Superior: 1

BVSD high schools

Broomfield: 1

Fairview: 1

St. Vrain Valley active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Black Rock: 1

Hygiene: 2

Niwot: 1

Northridge: 1

SVVSD middle schools

Mead: 1

Trail Ridge: 1

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 2

Frederick: 2

Longmont: 1

Niwot: 1

Silver Creek High: 1

Skyline: 1

Other campuses