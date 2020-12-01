Boulder County Commissioners to host new hearing Dec. 8 for Boulder Rifle Club proposal

After Boulder County Commissioners voted last month to table the decision on a proposed expansion of the Boulder Rifle Club, a new public hearing date has been set.

Boulder County Commissioners will host the meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. Due to the coronavirus, it will be a virtual meeting. The public is welcome to listen in, but no further testimony will be taken, according to the online notice on the county’s website.

Boulder County Commissioners on Nov. 5 discussed the rifle club’s proposal, seeking a subdivision exemption request to expand its boundary lines and obtain a special use permit that would allow for the addition of five shooting ranges to be built on Boulder Rifle Club property at 4810 N. 26th St.

Commissioners Elise Jones, Matt Jones and Deb Gardner ruled unanimously to table the decision so that staff and the club could have more time to address noise mitigation concerns, which were raised by residents in response to the expansion proposal.

The decision to table the proposal followed 10 hours of public testimony heard during a public meeting on Nov. 4. Commissioners also received hundreds of comments in response to the proposal. Many who were in favor of the proposal live in mountains and said the expansion could offer a safe alternative to recreational shooting on public lands. County officials have said the Forest Service will close some Boulder County wilderness to open shooting, if the range is approved and built.

Those opposed expressed concerns about increased sound levels and the impacts of the expansion on nearby trails, wildlife and neighborhoods. Concerns were also expressed about the club’s plan to build on a former dump.

Those interested in listening in on the meeting will be able to join through a link posted in advance of Dec. 8. The link can be found at: https://bit.ly/3qkfUqg.