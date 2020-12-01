GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

BVSD starts evening food distribution trial

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder Valley is starting a trial evening food distribution from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays through at least Dec. 14.

Pick up is at the district’s new Culinary Center, 6500 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder. After Dec. 14, the district plans to assess the feasibility of continuing the evening distribution into the new year.

Along with the evening distribution, the district is continuing its regular Monday food distribution from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at seven schools. Those schools are Alicia Sanchez Elementary, Crest View Elementary, Columbine Elementary, Emerald Elementary, Louisville Middle, Nederland Middle-Senior High and Manhattan Middle.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
