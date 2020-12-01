High of 39 with a chance of snow today in Boulder

Boulder could see some snow today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 39 and an overnight low of 18, with a 30% chance of snow.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mosty cloudy skies with a high of 28 and an overnight low of 15, with a 30% chance of snow.
Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 41 and an overnight low of 21.
Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 51 and an overnight low of 26.
