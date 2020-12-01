Longmont City Council supports demanding Weld County to comply with state’s COVID-19 orders

Longmont City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday night to have city staff prepare a resolution that — if formally adopted at a future meeting — would demand Weld County’s commissioners comply with COVID pandemic restrictions and orders issued by Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The resolution, which Councilwoman Joan Peck suggested be drafted, would demand Weld County commissioners to encourage their county’s businesses and residents to comply with the state orders and guidelines such as social distancing, wearing masks and other measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Council also asked staff to prepare a letter to Polis expressing Longmont’s support for a proposed provision in pending special-session COVID-related legislation that reportedly would withhold state aid payments to businesses in counties refusing to comply with mandates that are issued by the state’s health department to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Staff would send that separate funding-denial letter out soon, after getting informal Council approval of its language, rather than waiting for a formal Longmont Council vote at a future meeting.

Under language Peck had prepare and read during Tuesday night’s meeting, one of the resolutions would “support the governor’s temporary restrictions on COVID-19.”

Peck suggested the resolution state that “our nation and the state of Colorado are experiencing a coronavirus epidemic” and that the Polis-issued restrictions were issued “to minimize the risk and spread of the virus.”

However, “the elected officials of several counties, including our neighbor Weld County, refuse to follow the temporary restrictions,” according to Peck’s suggested language, adding that “Weld County’s refusal to follow the governor’s restrictions is impacting the risk and health of Longmont and surrounding cities.”

She suggested that the resolution to be prepared by staff and considered formally by the Council demand that Weld County follow the governor’s temporary restrictions and make a public statement to residents to encourage wearing masks, socialdistancing and hand washing.

Peck’s motion further directed that city staff reach out to “other cities in our health impact region to sign the letter,” demanding Weld County to comply with the state COVID-19 response orders.