GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Longmont sex assault trial moved back to March

Latest Headlines

Longmont sex assault trial moved back to March

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Hugo Armando Arceo Trevizo

A man accused of sexually assaulting a Longmont woman in 2012 had his trial moved back to March.

Hugo Armando Arceo Trevizo, 43, pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual assault in July and had been set for trial starting Dec. 7.

But Boulder County has halted all jury trials until at least Jan. 19 due to rising coronavirus case numbers.

Online records show Trevizo is now set for a five-day trial starting March 29.

According to an arrest affidavit, Longmont police were called Sept. 16, 2012, by a social worker who said a woman had shown up at the hospital and said she was sexually assaulted.

The woman told police she had been on a date with Trevizo the previous night and that they began having sex. But the woman said that after a few moments, she no longer wanted to have sex and told Trevizo to stop.

According to the affidavit, the woman said Trevizo did not stop and then sexually assaulted her vaginally and then anally even as she continued to scream at him to stop.

The results of the sexual assault examination revealed injuries to the woman’s genitals and anus, and the exam also found semen.

Detectives tried to follow up, but the woman stopped communication with police and the case was closed at the time.

In September 2018, the woman contacted police and said she wanted to move forward with the case.

Trevizo in the intervening years had been sentenced to prison for 28 years to life for a 2018 sex assault on a child case, and Trevizo’s DNA profile from the offender database was a match to the DNA found on the woman in her 2012 exam.

According to the affidavit, Trevizo refused to talk to police when they went to interview him at Bent County Correctional Facility in Las Animas, where he remains in custody.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Latest Headlines

  1. Active Adult 55+ Communities

    If you are searching for the best of active adult 55+ communities, start your search with a call to Fred...
  2. Why Doesn’t My Furnace Heat My House?

    Does your home heating system work as it should? Do you ever wonder, “Why doesn’t my furnace heat my house...
  3. New Beer Arrivals

    The world of beer starts at Twin Peaks Liquor. No, really! You can tour the world with brews from just...
  4. Honor Your Veteran With A Memorial Marker

    Honor your veteran with a memorial marker or tombstone by Landmark Monuments. The staff is honored to work with your...
  5. Fulfilling Senior Assisted Living

    Discover the fulfilling senior assisted lifestyle at AltaVita Assisted Living! The family-oriented approach is designed with your loved ones in...