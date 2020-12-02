Balfour at Lavender Farms chef creates massive ‘Sugar Village’

The executive chef of Balfour at Lavender Farms in Louisville, Chalio Contreras, and his culinary staff have created a massive, 22-foot by 5 foot Balfour Sugar Village for residents to view and enjoy during the holidays.

According to a press release, Contreras and his staff have been working for the last few months preparing the village for display. This is Contreras 11th consecutive year of creating villages.

“My sous chef, Alex, and I look forward to planning these villages every year,” said Contreras. “We have to plan months in advance. This village took almost three months because we work on it between our other culinary responsibilities. I love the joy it brings our residents. They really love it.”

The Balfour Sugar Village is made out of several ingredients and decorations: 1,875 small marshmallows and 950 large marshmallows; 1,500 jelly beans; 1,300 graham crackers; 800 vanilla waffle cookies; and 120 gingerbread men are just some of the listed ingredients, along with 144 pounds of confectioner’s sugar.

Contreras felt it was important to continue this holiday tradition, especially during the pandemic-riddled year, according to the release.

With visiting restrictions in place, the village was moved from its usual place in the main lobby of the community to the northwest corner of the building. By doing this, family and friends can view the village from outside the large windows of the room.

Executive Director of Balfour at Lavender Farms, Richard Conklin, said Contreras made the village even larger this year to accommodate social distancing and CDC and county restrictions. Strict CDC guidelines with appropriate masking and social distancing must be followed while viewing the village.

“To see the delight and wonder in the eyes of everyone that sees the Sugar Village is incredible,” said Conklin. “Last year our residents, visitors, and staff were amazed by what Chef Chalio had created. Anyone that sees the village will find themselves reminiscing about family traditions.”