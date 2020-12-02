Boulder City Council delays Macy’s redevelopment vote

Boulder City Council members will have to wait a little more than a month to vote on plans to redevelop the Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) department store in the Twenty Ninth Street shopping center.

The council unanimously opted to postpone the vote, along with a presentation from Macy’s and a public hearing, until Jan. 5 because Councilwoman Mirabai Nagle was absent from the meeting Tuesday night. Council members worried a vote to approve the site plans could end in a 4-4 tie if it were held with a shorthanded council.

“The code isn’t clear” on what would happen to the proposal should the vote result in a tie, Boulder city attorney Tom Carr said.

Lawyers, he said, could argue that the decision of the “lower court,” in this case the Boulder Planning Board, should stand in the event of a tie. The board approved the redevelopment plan 4-3 in September. On the other hand, it could be argued that a tie should result in a denial of the application because it failed to meet the threshold of council approval.

The other reason for the postponement is to allow all members of the City Council to hear Macy’s presentation and ask questions of the applicant and city planning staff.

“It does make sense to have the presentation, public hearing and vote on the same night,” Councilman Bob Yates said.

Because the Macy’s proposal is likely to be “one of the larger items we’re going to hear this year,” it’s important for the entire board to have an opportunity for input, he said.

Through a process of “adaptive reuse,” Macy’s, with help from Corum Real Estate Group Inc. and Trestle Strategy Group, wants to transform the aging department store into a three-story, roughly 155,000-square-foot office building with about 7,700 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

For several years, Macy’s has identified underperforming stores occupying valuable real estate for sale or redevelopment.

Macy’s has been eyeing the Boulder store for redevelopment since 2017, but the retail concept is a new one not initially included in development plan applications.

Criticism of the plan mostly boils down to concerns that the addition of office space will exacerbate Boulder’s jobs-housing imbalance. That imbalance is a reference to Boulder’s ongoing challenge of providing affordable housing options for the city’s workforce while continuing to add high-wage professional jobs that push up the cost of housing.

Boulder’s concern over the jobs-housing imbalance is so acute that the council in early 2019 adopted a development moratorium across a swath of the city that includes the Macy’s site. That moratorium, inspired by the Macy’s proposal, was meant in part to assure existing residential and retail spaces wouldn’t be gobbled up by developers and turned into office buildings.

Macy’s plans were initiated before the moratorium, which was rolled back last October.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC