Boulder County could receive coronavirus vaccine in 10 days

Boulder County hospitals could receive doses of the coronavirus vaccine in just 10 days, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said.

Boulder County Public Health was told by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment the vaccines could come Dec. 12. Goussetis said the vaccines are for hospital staff, and she does not know how many doses the county will first receive.

“We won’t know until the vaccine arrives in Colorado and (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment) lets us know,” she said.

Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas and Larimer counties are also prepared to receive the vaccine between Dec. 11 and 14.

New county cases

Boulder County on Wednesday recorded another death and 209 additional coronavirus cases.

This brings the county to 11,642 cases to date and 125 hospitalizations. To date, there have been 353 people hospitalized with the virus and on Wednesday there are 107 people currently hospitalized, marking the second day in a row of decreasing hospitalizations.

The person that died was a resident of a long-term care facility and was in their 90s, Goussetis said. They died Saturday. Of the deaths reported in the county, 87 have been residents of a long-term care facility.

In Boulder County, there are 539 medical and surgical hospital beds available to any type of patient. On Wednesday, 94 — less than 1/5 — of those beds were available. There are 107 available intensive care unit beds in the county, and on Wednesday nine were available.

But beyond bed availability, Goussetis said public health is concerned about hospital staffing shortages. Data on the county’s website, which Goussetis said is provided through an emergency management resource platform that hospitals report to, shows 40% of county hospitals are experiencing a staffing shortage or expect a shortage in the next week.

The five-day average of new daily cases also decreased for the second day in a row and is at 151.2, data shows. The five-day average has been trending downward since the Nov. 15 record-high of 255.4.

Public health warned Monday that the five-day average of new daily cases will likely start increasing following people traveling or attending gatherings for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carrie Haverfield said no one on command staff recalled public health citations being issued Thanksgiving weekend.

Haverfield said a full records request would be the only way to be 100% certain, “but it’s unlikely as that type of incident would have been noted and shared internally.”

Boulder Police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said there were no public health citations in the city over the holiday weekend.

The University of Colorado Boulder’s coronavirus dashboard shows 12 positive cases returned Tuesday from 138 diagnostic tests and 645 monitoring tests. There are 6 isolation spaces in use, 1%. Since Aug. 24, there have been 1,647 positive cases from 13,302 diagnostic on-campus testing and 66,357 monitoring tests.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment declared a coronavirus outbreak at CU Boulder on Sept. 23. Data updated Wednesday shows staff members and 2,073 attendees, or residents have tested positive for the virus and 195 attendees are considered probable.

Boulder Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows nine active cases, two symptomatic cases pending test results and one probable case.

St. Vrain Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows 14 active cases, nine of which are among students and 438 positive cumulative cases.

Statewide, there have been 241,172 positive or probable cases. There have been 3,193 deaths among the cases, and 2,708 of those deaths were because of the coronavirus. There have been 14,363 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,779,383 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder Valley active cases

BVSD elementary schools

Columbine: 1

Community Montessori: 3

Eldorado: 1

Lafayette: 1

Superior: 1

BVSD high schools

Broomfield: 1

Fairview: 1

St. Vrain Valley active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Black Rock: 1

Hygiene: 2

Longmont Estates: 1

Niwot: 1

SVVSD middle schools

Trail Ridge: 1

SVVSD high schools

Frederick: 1

Longmont: 1

Silver Creek High: 2

Skyline: 1

Other campuses