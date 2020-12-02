GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Cameron Peak Fire reaches 100% containment

The fire has been burning since August and is presumed to be human-caused

After burning for close to four months, the Cameron Peak Fire has reached 100% containment.

On Wednesday night, the Southern Area Incident Management Gold Team announced the fire reached 100% containment. Crews will remain working on the fire to continue repair and rehabilitation.

“We have all traveled a long road together; this evening, we breathe a collective sigh of relief with you,” said a post on the Cameron Peak Fire Facebook page Wednesday. “Rest well tonight.”

On Saturday night management of the fire will be transferred to a Type 3 Incident Management organization.

The fire started 112 days ago on Aug. 13, and reached 208,913 acres, becoming the largest wildfire in Colorado history.

What started the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed to be human-caused.

Austin Fleskes

