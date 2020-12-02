GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Danone extends parental leave benefits to…

Danone extends parental leave benefits to manufacturing workers

Danone North America, a food and beverage producer headquartered in Broomfield, has extended parental leave benefits to 3,500 manufacturing employees, making the benefits now available to all 5,700 company workers in the United States.

The parental leave policy allows workers to take up to 18 weeks of paid time off after the birth or adoption of their child. Previously, manufacturing workers were eligible only for two weeks paid leave.

“At Danone, family is important to us. We understand how special — and also how challenging — welcoming a new child into the world can be. That’s why we are proud to support all our Danone parents, of all genders, in our factories and our offices, as they bond with their newest family members,” Danone CEO Shane Grant said in a prepared statement. “Our hope is that we will inspire others and help advance parental leave equity outside our walls, as well.”

Across the country, Danone workers are members of unions such as the International Union of Food, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International Union and the Teamsters.

