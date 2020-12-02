Nederland trustees oppose Gross Reservoir expansion

The Nederland Board of Trustees on Tuesday came out against expanding Gross Reservoir and unanimously approved a letter to the Boulder County commissioners asking them to deny the project.

The Denver Water-backed project would more than double the reservoir’s storage, which utility officials have said is needed to prevent water shortages and to adequately supply its growing base of 1.5 million customers, which does not include Boulder County.

While Nederland officials don’t get a final say in the project’s approval, Trustee Alan Apt said it would hurt Nederland and all of western Boulder County.

Town leaders are concerned about the project’s impact on the climate, roads and local ecosystems, Apt said. The board’s letter to Boulder County, which Apt wrote, cites the removal of hundreds of thousands of trees, large-scale cement installation and thousands of trucks on Boulder County roads.

Expanding Gross Reservoir would require more than 25 million cubic feet of concrete, the removal of an estimated 234,000 trees and about 7,200 truck deliveries of cement and fly ash over two years, according to Denver Water’s project application to Boulder County.

The expansion would add 77,000 acre-feet of water storage, which is about 25 billion gallons. It would raise the dam’s height by 131 feet and lengthen it by 890 feet, making it 471 feet long and 1,940 feet wide.

“The project is completely inappropriate in the middle of a climate crisis,” the trustees wrote. “Climate change makes it extremely unlikely that the reservoir will ever be filled because of decreasing moisture and increasing temperatures and evaporation rates.”

Instead, Apt said, Denver Water should institute mandatory water conservation through low-flow devices, efficient toilets and xeriscaping.

The utility already is pursuing water conservation and estimates it will reduce the impact of a growing population and demand for water by expanding those efforts, according to Denver Water’s permit application.

“Between 2007 and 2016, Denver Water customers reduced water use by 22%, and the utility remains committed to innovative methods to drive further savings and efficiency as a core part of its strategy, work that will be essential even with an increase in storage at Gross,” spokesperson Todd Hartman wrote in an email.

For Apt, it’s not enough.

“I don’t think they’re doing it comprehensively. I think you have to make it mandatory, not optional. I think mandatory measures would make compliance 90% or 100% whereas if it’s just a voluntary, optional program, you’re not going to accomplish what you need to accomplish,” he said.

In its application, Denver Water cited a final environmental impact statement from the Army Corps of Engineers that mandatory restrictions “are designed for short-term reductions in water use and would not independently or reliably” meet the utility’s water needs.

Nederland Trustee Tania Corvalan said she’s concerned about the environmental and recreational impact of the expansion, including how lower water levels in a larger reservoir will hinder people from using it for recreation.

“I wish there was a focus on getting Denver to stop watering lawns and conserve and realize it’s not a place you can just grow without consequences,” she said.

Boulder County’s approval of the reservoir and dam expansion is one of the final steps in a project 17 years in the making — and a step that Denver Water unsuccessfully tried to avoid with a lawsuit claiming that the utility was not subject to county review. A Boulder District Court dismissed the case, which Denver Water appealed and subsequently dropped this summer, after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gave the utility the green light and a two-year deadline to begin construction.

Denver Water’s permit application is still under review and no public meetings or hearings are currently scheduled, said county spokesperson Richard Hackett. A review period of the application lasts until Dec. 17.

Boulder County Commissioners declined to comment about the Nederland letter through spokesperson Barb Halpin.

“Because of the quasi-judicial nature of the Gross Reservoir application, the county commissioners are legally required only to comment on the matter in an official public hearing or meeting,” Halpin wrote in an email. “They are not allowed to speak outside of that arena.”

The Nederland trustees’ letter will be included in a packet to the board when a public hearing is scheduled, Halpin wrote.

“Should they wish to inquire further about the intent behind the town’s letter, they will, upon the advice of the county attorney, do so in a public setting,” she wrote.

Denver Water will continue to work diligently as the project is reviewed by Boulder County and other parties, Hartman wrote, and will review and respond to comments as part of the permit review process.