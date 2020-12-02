Partly sunny and a high of 31 today in Boulder

Temperatures in Boulder will stay below freezing today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 31 and an overnight low of 15.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 41 and an overnight low of 25.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 28.

Weekend forecasts call for sunny skies with highs in the 50s.