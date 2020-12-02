Retired Longmont employee shares legacy of city’s 31 parks in new book

In her book “Stories of Our Longmont Parks,” Paula Fitzgerald shares what makes the city’s 31 parks places of history, intrigue and beauty.

It’s a history Fitzgerald says is still being written today.

“Parks are always set aside in a unique category in my mind, which is a place where people congregate; where we have performances; get together with friends; play; explore — they’re places where memories are made,” Fitzgerald said. “That community owned land, those places are little treasures that really are a green legacy.”

Fitzgerald’s passion and knowledge of local parks is entrenched in a longtime career with the city. For 20 years, she was Longmont’s landscape architect. Her role involved helping the design and construction teams to develop local parks. Throughout her time with the city, she helped to facilitate the creation of eight parks, including one of her favorites: Sandstone Ranch Community Park — situated on 313 acres, at 2525 E. Ken Pratt Boulevard.

“My hope with the book was the more people get know their parks and appreciate them, the more stewardship they would have,” she said.

Fitzgerald wanted to pen something that would be testament to all the parks’ legacies. With the city’s 150th anniversary approaching in the new year, she felt it was the right time to write it. The 134-page book was released last month.

Fitzgerald created the book in partnership with the city and the Longmont Museum, which helped to provide her with access to research materials and photos. “Stories of Our Longmont Parks” breaks the parks into different eras of creation. It looks at how the parks got their names and the “interesting and fun” stories of the parks that came across in Fitzgerald’s research.

Erik Mason, the Longmont Museum’s curator of history, said Fitzgerald’s book shows the importance of parks in building a community.

“Could you imagine New York City without Central Park?” Mason wrote in an email. “How a community sees itself, and what it values, are often reflected in its parks. Paula’s book, written with her extensive insider knowledge, illustrates how Longmont’s parks have addressed community needs and worked to solve problems.”

Resident Bill Ellis, a fellow historical author, has called Longmont home since 2002. He said he’s lived in other parts of Colorado where parks were promised but never came to fruition. Ellis said he enjoys living near Garden Acres Park and has frequented Thompson Park on the Fourth of July to see the Longmont Symphony play.

Ellis reviewed Fitzgerald’s book and wrote a news release about it.

“I like the connection of the original members of the Chicago-Colorado Colony to parks named for them,” Ellis wrote in an email. “The (book’s) photography is beautiful and you get a lot of Longmont’s history from the bio-sketches of early residents.”

Longmont’s early founders must have shared Fitzgerald’s love of parks.

“Before Longmont was even given a name, they (the Chicago-Colorado Colony) put three parks on the map for a community of 700 some odd people who bought memberships to the community,” Fitzgerald said. “Obviously their vision was very focused on parks as being an important part of the community.”

Within a year or two of founding the city in 1871, Collyer, Thompson and Roosevelt parks were created.

Roosevelt Park, formerly known as Lake Park, gave a nod to Chicago’s location on the shores of Lake Michigan. The founders dug out a lake in what is now Roosevelt Park. They quickly found, though, that the environment wasn’t conducive to a body of water.

“It didn’t quite work out as planned,” Fitzgerald said. “The lake was less glorious than Lake Michigan, of course. It was always problematic. It didn’t have any flow through. It had ground water seepage that filled it and overflow from a ditch that filled it.”

The lake was removed in the early 1890s. Between 1910 and 1915, the park was renamed after Theodore Roosevelt. Then a vice presidential candidate, Roosevelt visited Longmont when he was campaigning in 1900. The park today features a memorial rose garden, the Longmont Senior Center and the ice skating pavilion.

People can buy “Stories of Our Longmont Parks” at several locations, including Longmont, Niwot and Boulder bookstores. The book can also be pre-ordered for curbside pick up at the Longmont Museum, by completing an online form on the museum’s website. A portion of proceeds from books sold at the museum will benefit the Friends of the Longmont Museum, a support group for the museum that also promotes understanding of history. The book is also available for free checkout at the Longmont Public Library.

Additionally, Longmont Parks and Natural Resources is working on plans to safely sell the book during the coronavirus. For every book Longmont Parks and Natural Resources sells, $8 of the book’s $25 sale will benefit the parks’ volunteer program, according to David Bell, city Parks and Natural Resources director.

Fitzgerald retired from her work with the city six years ago, but parks are still part of her life. She said she spends much of her free time biking and walking local parks and serving on the advisory committee for Boulder County Parks and Open Space.

“We are so lucky around here,” Fitzgerald said. “We have so many wonderful areas to go and enjoy.”

Where to find ‘Stories of Our Longmont Parks’: