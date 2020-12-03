Ball names new president amid shakeup

Daniel Fisher, Ball Corp.’s (NYSE: BLL) global beverage packaging chief operating officer, has been named the firm’s new president.

The promotion comes amid a series of management changes that are expected to occur in early 2021.

Ronald Lewis, president of Ball’s beverage packaging business in Europe and Asia, will become a senior vice president and chief operating officer of global beverage packaging. Carey Causey will take over Lewis’ role.

Scott Morrison, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and human resources senior vice president Lisa Pauley will be promoted to executive vice president of the corporation and will retain the same responsibilities.

