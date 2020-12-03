Boulder County adds 4 deaths, 8 outbreaks, 157 coronavirus cases

Four additional deaths and 157 more coronavirus cases were reported Thursday in Boulder County, while state data shows there are eight new outbreaks in the county.

The county now sits at 11,799 cases and the death toll rose to 129.

Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said one of the four people was in their 80s and was a resident of a long-term care facility. They died Wednesday.

“The other three community members were not residents of long-term care facilities; they were in their 80s and 90s. Two of these community members died on Tuesday, the other was a delayed report from November 24,” Goussetis wrote in an email.

There are 101 people currently hospitalized with the virus, the third day in a row the current hospitalizations have decreased. To date, 355 residents have been hospitalized.

Data updated Wednesday from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows new coronavirus outbreaks at the Boulder Hockey Club 12A1, Boulder Hockey Club 16U Lady RoughRiders, Brookdale Boulder Creek assisted living in Boulder, Cinnamon Park assisted living in Longmont, Juniper Village assisted living in Louisville, Monarch High School in Louisville, The Academy Boulder University Hill assisted living in Boulder and The Mezzanine assisted living at the Golden West in Boulder.

The outbreak at Boulder Hockey Club 12A1 was determined Nov. 25 with three staff members and five attendees testing positive, and the outbreak at Boulder Hockey Club 16U RoughRiders was determined Nov. 25 with three attendees testing positive. Representatives from Boulder Hockey Club could not be reached for comment by publication deadline.

The outbreak at Brookdale Boulder Creek was determined Tuesday. Data shows six residents and 15 staff members have tested positive.

“Brookdale’s top priority is the health and safety of our residents, patients and associates. We are taking the COVID-19 situation extremely seriously as the health and well-being of our residents, patients and staff is our top priority,” Brookdale Communications Manager Heather Hunter said in a statement.

“We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support. We will continue to follow the guidance of the local health department throughout this situation.”

The outbreak at Cinnamon Park was determined Monday, and 10 residents have tested positive.

“This particular outbreak is a little bit of a mystery because we have no staff currently who are positive and we don’t have visitation at the facility,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Goddard of parent company Senior Housing Options said.

Goddard said two residents went to the hospital but they “are both back and doing well.”

Goddard said the facility switched to a new testing system that he believes may return more false positives, noting the facility had three residents test positive who later tested negative.

This is the second outbreak at the assisted living facility. Cinnamon Park had a coronavirus outbreak determined Oct. 12 and resolved Nov. 8. Data shows three residents and three staff members tested positive in that outbreak.

The outbreak at Juniper Village was determined Monday, and two residents have tested positive. Representatives from Juniper Village could not be reached for comment by publication deadline.

The outbreak at Monarch High School was determined Wednesday with two staff members and two attendees testing positive.

“We have learned that an additional individual who was at Monarch High School has experienced COVID-like symptoms and had contact with a confirmed COVID case. This is considered a probable case of COIVD-19 and is treated the same as a positive case,” a note sent to Monarch families Nov. 25 said.

Boulder Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard does not list any active positive, symptomatic or probable cases at Monarch. Data shows there have been four confirmed cases and two probable cases at the school that are no longer active.

The outbreak at The Academy Boulder University Hill was determined Monday with two residents and eight staff members testing positive.

“Academy University Hill, in order to minimize any spread to the community, followed all guidelines of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Boulder County Public Health, including restricting all residents to their apartments and prohibiting all group activities and non-essential interactions,” Executive Director Shirley Berg said in an email.

Berg said the two residents tested positive Nov. 23 through weekly testing. Since then, Academy University Hill has conducted two community-wide testings in which all residents, staff and essential personnel tested negative for the virus.

“Happily, the two residents who tested positive on November 23 experienced mild symptoms and are well on their way to recovery,” Berg said.

The outbreak at The Mezzanine assisted living was determined Monday, and two residents and three staff members have tested positive.

“Since March, Golden West has followed recommendations from the (Centers for Disease Control,) the Centers for Medicare/Medicaid Services, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Boulder County Public Health Department and the Governor’s Public Health orders,” Golden West Chief Executive Officer John McCarthy said in an email.

McCarthy said all residents and staff are tested biweekly to help with mitigation.

“While we have done our best to keep residents engaged and healthy during this time, we, like everyone else, look forward to getting back to life as we know it at Golden West,” he said.

There are now 44 active outbreaks in the county.

The University of Colorado Boulder’s coronavirus dashboard shows five positive cases returned Wednesday from 159 diagnostic tests and 477 monitoring tests. There are two on-campus isolation spaces in use, 0.4%. Since Aug. 24, there have been 1,652 positive on-campus cases from 13,461 diagnostic tests and 66,834 monitoring tests.

Boulder Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows one probable case but no active or symptomatic cases pending test results. The district is currently learning remotely.

Data shows 98 cases no longer active where someone either tested positive or had a critical symptom.

St. Vrain Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows 29 active cases, 17 of which are among students and 454 positive cumulative cases. The district is also learning remotely.

Data updated Thursday shows that of the county’s cases, 4,862 have been reported in Boulder, and 3,856 have been reported in Longmont. There have been 908 cases in Lafayette, 469 in Louisville, 176 in Superior, 237 in Erie, 48 in Lyons, 13 in Nederland, and 868 in unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in eight people experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 4,567.1 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 4,017 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 3,136.4; in Louisville, the rate is 2,214.1; in Lyons, the rate is 2,323.3; in Erie, the rate is 2,106.5; in Superior, the rate is 1,341.6; in Nederland, the rate is 837.6; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 1,952.6.

County data shows 194,190 residents have been tested for the virus, and the current five-day average percent of positive tests is 7.4, which has been increasing since Mid-November. The five-day average of new daily cases is 155.2.

Statewide, there have been 247,209 positive or probable cases. There have been 3,320 deaths among the cases, and 2,716 of those deaths were because of the coronavirus. There have been 14,579 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,797,377 people have been tested for the virus.

St. Vrain Valley active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Black Rock: 1

Central: 1

Erie: 2

Grand View: 1

Hygiene: 2

Longmont Estates: 1

Niwot: 1

Prairie Ridge:

SVVSD middle schools

Trail Ridge: 1

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 1

Frederick: 2

Longmont: 1

Silver Creek High: 4

Skyline: 3

Other campuses