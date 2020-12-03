GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County Public Health will start hosting…

News
Health

Boulder County Public Health will start hosting virtual weekly coronavirus updates

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Starting Wednesday, Boulder County Public Health will host weekly COVID-19 updates to keep residents up to speed on the latest information about the virus in the county.

The first update will include an overview of the vaccine distribution plans and the local and state coronavirus outlook, a news release from Boulder County Public Health said.

“Information changes rapidly in this pandemic,” Boulder County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Zayach said in the release. “We hope these regular updates will help community members feel more informed about our county’s status each week, as well as give residents an opportunity to ask questions.”

Each meeting will start with an update from public health leadership. There will be a presentation from public health on “timely topics,” followed by any relevant local community update and will end with a Q&A portion for residents to ask questions to panelists, the agenda shows.

The virtual meetings will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The meeting will be capped at 500 participants, but it also will be livestreamed on YouTube, the release said.

For information on tuning into the meeting, visit www.boco.org/COVID19CommunityUpdates.

Brooklyn Dance

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Health

  1. Active Adult 55+ Communities

    If you are searching for the best of active adult 55+ communities, start your search with a call to Fred...
  2. Why Doesn’t My Furnace Heat My House?

    Does your home heating system work as it should? Do you ever wonder, “Why doesn’t my furnace heat my house...
  3. New Beer Arrivals

    The world of beer starts at Twin Peaks Liquor. No, really! You can tour the world with brews from just...
  4. Honor Your Veteran With A Memorial Marker

    Honor your veteran with a memorial marker or tombstone by Landmark Monuments. The staff is honored to work with your...
  5. Fulfilling Senior Assisted Living

    Discover the fulfilling senior assisted lifestyle at AltaVita Assisted Living! The family-oriented approach is designed with your loved ones in...