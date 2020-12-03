GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder Police seek help identifying Thursday…

Latest Headlines

Boulder Police seek help identifying Thursday bank robber

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say robbed a bank Thursday.

The man robbed Citywide Bank, 1611 Canyon Boulevard about 5 p.m., according to a news release from police. He demanded money from a teller and left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 30s, about 5-foot 8-inches tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black beanie with an emblem stitched in yellow and a grey face mask, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Heather Frey at 303-441-3369 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.

The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this man who they say robbed a bank Thursday.

Brooklyn Dance

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Active Adult 55+ Communities

    If you are searching for the best of active adult 55+ communities, start your search with a call to Fred...
  2. Why Doesn’t My Furnace Heat My House?

    Does your home heating system work as it should? Do you ever wonder, “Why doesn’t my furnace heat my house...
  3. New Beer Arrivals

    The world of beer starts at Twin Peaks Liquor. No, really! You can tour the world with brews from just...
  4. Honor Your Veteran With A Memorial Marker

    Honor your veteran with a memorial marker or tombstone by Landmark Monuments. The staff is honored to work with your...
  5. Fulfilling Senior Assisted Living

    Discover the fulfilling senior assisted lifestyle at AltaVita Assisted Living! The family-oriented approach is designed with your loved ones in...