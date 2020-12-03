Broomfield leaders to evaluate new residential project next month

Aspen Street Land LLC, a local development firm led by Ryan Aweida, is proposing a controversial, new 314-unit residential project at the corner of Dillon Road and Aspen Street.

The developer of the proposed community, called Dillon Point, is set to go before the Broomfield City Council in January seeking a series of land use changes following a Broomfield Planning and Zoning Commission hearing last month that featured a slew of criticism from neighbors in the adjacent Aspen Creek community.

Ultimately, the commission recommended approval of Dillon Point on a split 4-3 vote.

The project, a version of which was rejected earlier this year by the planning and zoning commission, was set for a public hearing and vote this week but was pushed to Jan. 26 after a resident raised concerns that Aspen Street Land failed to meet Broomfield’s standards for notifying neighbors of an upcoming hearing.

Dillon Point calls for 314 homes, both single-family and townhomes, on nearly 60 acres. The site would also include a small commercial area and a neighborhood park.

Of those homes, 32 would be deed restricted for 30 years to be sold at a discount to buyers who earn less than 80% of the area median income.

“Households that make $80,000 a year should be able to live in this part of town with access to quality schools, parks and open space without being cost-burdened by housing,” Aweida said. “These residents need options.”

During the November commission hearing, Kathi Weaver of Re/Max Professionals said, “The variety of housing is going to be supportive of all income levels and its a positive for the community.”

Concerns from neighbors generally center on increased density and traffic, insufficient open space and the potential for taller buildings to block neighboring communities’ mountain views.

After Aspen Street Land withdrew its development application this year, the firm amended it to include wider buffers, added park land, reduced three-story buildings and removed four units of density.

Still, some in the community, think the amendments didn’t go far enough.

“The conclusion from the planning commission in February was clear,” April Schofield said last month. “It was not the result of just one or two small issues that needed to be fixed.”

There were “fundamental problems with application,” she said, and the amended version has “barely any changes and fundamentally fails to address the issues.”

