Sunny with high of 47 today in Boulder

Boulder will see warmer temperatures and sunny skies today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 47 and an overnight low of 28.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 58 and an overnight low of 29.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 52 and an overnight low of 27.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 28.