Boulder’s local shopping incentive program sells out

Less than a week after its launch, Boulder’s Retail S.O.S and Boulder Bonus Bucks program sold out after people spent more than $250,000 on gift cards and bonus cards.

“The response to this program has been truly incredible,” Director of Community Vitality Yvette Bowden stated in a news release. “The community truly demonstrated its support for Boulder retailers by purchasing so many gift cards so quickly. It will really help keep December shopping local this year.”

The Retail S.O.S. and Boulder Bonus Bucks incentivized local shopping by providing a free $25 Boulder Bonus Bucks card for every $25 spent on Boulder gift cards, up to $100 a person. More than 80 retailers signed up for the program, according to the city.

While the original gift cards do not have an expiration date, Boulder Bonus Bucks must be spent at participating retailers by the end of day on Dec. 30 since Boulder used federal funds from the CARES Act to offer the free incentive for shoppers.

The city has deactivated the online portal for gift card purchases now that funding for the matching bonus has run out.

Small business interested in being included can continue to fill out a form through Dec. 9 at bit.ly/3mg18P2.

Deborah Swearingen

