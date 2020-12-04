GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Forest Service lifting majority of CalWood, Lefthand Canyon fire closures

The U.S. Forest Service Boulder Ranger District is lifting the majority of the closures surrounding the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires.

All closures except a 300-foot buffer on each side of the Spring Gulch Trail were lifted, according to a news release from the forest service.

This reopens the South St. Vrain fishing areas 1 through 5, the South St. Vrain picnic area no. 6 and the Lefthand OHV area for non-motorized use, the release said.

The remaining closure is in place while recovery work to address hazards like fallen trees continues. Visitors are advised to use caution when recreating in the recently burned areas, the release said.

The CalWood fire was contained Nov. 14 and the Lefthand Canyon fire was contained Oct. 22.

Brooklyn Dance

