Peace Train: It’s like a ‘Bizarro World’ between the U.S., Israel and Iran

All too often, events occur that make me feel that I am living in “Bizarro World.”

The recent talk and extensive U.S. corporate media coverage about whether or not the U.S. and/or Israel will soon attack Iran is one of these occasions. The alleged rationale for such an attack is the possibility that Iran might pursue the development of a nuclear weapon. This rationale ignores the religious ruling or fatwā issued by the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei against the acquisition, development and use of nuclear weapons.

In its reporting on the possibility of the U.S. or Israel attacking Iran, the U.S. corporate-controlled media usually fails to mention that these threats are illegal under international law. Of course, illegality is not an issue for the media when these two countries are involved.

In addition, also seldom mentioned is the fact that the U.S. is the only nation that has dropped atomic bombs on another country. The U.S. is also a country that many nations claim has not complied with the

Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). Moreover, Israel is a country that has not even accepted the NPT and also has nuclear weapons. Also generally ignored is the fact that the U.S. and Israel routinely violate international law with unprovoked attacks on other nations. These are the two nations threatening Iran over the possibility that it might develop nuclear weapons. Such incredible hypocrisy and the media fails to call it out.

Note that Iran has gone the extra mile to demonstrate its willingness to reach a diplomatic resolution, but that is not enough for the U.S. under President Trump and Israel under Prime Minister Netanyahu. For example, in 2015 Iran agreed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an agreement with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. This deal, also endorsed by the U.N. Security Council, restricted the development of Iran’s nuclear program. During the next few years, Iran was in full compliance with the agreement.

Even more bizarre, despite Iranian compliance, in 2018 the U.S. pulled out of the agreement. The U.S. then reimposed sanctions and imposed new sanctions on Iran. In an attempt to destroy the Iranian economy, the U.S. also threatened nations that traded with Iran. These illegal and barbaric U.S. sanctions, still in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic, have tremendously harmed the Iranian people and the U.S. image. Despite all of this, Iran continued to honor the agreement for a full year after the U.S. withdrawal.

Note the U.S. National Intelligence Estimate has repeatedly concluded Iran does not have an active nuclear weapons program. Many former high-ranking Israeli intelligence and military officials agree that Iran is not an existential threat to Israel. Given this background, perhaps the real motivation for the U.S. and Israel is for a change in leadership in Iran to someone more compliant with their goals.

The recent provocations of Iran including the 2020 assassinations of two leading Iranian military officers may also serve domestic considerations for Trump and Netanyahu. For Netanyahu, this talk would distract from his criminal trial for fraud, bribery and breach of trust. For Trump, the provocations would make it more difficult for President-elect Biden to rejoin the JCPOA.

Who knows for sure in “Bizarro World?”