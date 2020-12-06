GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County reports 80 new coronavirus…

Local News

Boulder County reports 80 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County on Sunday reported 80 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

To date, Boulder County Public Health reported that there have been 12,154 positive or probable cases. The death toll remained at 135. There have been 363 people hospitalized. There were 94 people currently hospitalized, as of Friday. In the past 14 days, there have been 586 new cases per 100,000 people.

The University of Colorado Boulder didn’t update its online coronavirus dashboard Sunday.

CU Boulder on Saturday reported that six positive cases were found out of 109 diagnostic tests taken Friday. The campus also recorded 364 monitoring tests. Since the semester began Aug. 24, there have been 1,662 positive tests.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there were 260,581 positive cases. There have been 3,356 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 2,724 cases due to COVID-19. There have been 14,868 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 1,858,341 people tested.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Local News

  1. Active Adult 55+ Communities

    If you are searching for the best of active adult 55+ communities, start your search with a call to Fred...
  2. Why Doesn’t My Furnace Heat My House?

    Does your home heating system work as it should? Do you ever wonder, “Why doesn’t my furnace heat my house...
  3. New Beer Arrivals

    The world of beer starts at Twin Peaks Liquor. No, really! You can tour the world with brews from just...
  4. Honor Your Veteran With A Memorial Marker

    Honor your veteran with a memorial marker or tombstone by Landmark Monuments. The staff is honored to work with your...
  5. Fulfilling Senior Assisted Living

    Discover the fulfilling senior assisted lifestyle at AltaVita Assisted Living! The family-oriented approach is designed with your loved ones in...