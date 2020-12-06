Boulder County reports 80 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday reported 80 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

To date, Boulder County Public Health reported that there have been 12,154 positive or probable cases. The death toll remained at 135. There have been 363 people hospitalized. There were 94 people currently hospitalized, as of Friday. In the past 14 days, there have been 586 new cases per 100,000 people.

The University of Colorado Boulder didn’t update its online coronavirus dashboard Sunday.

CU Boulder on Saturday reported that six positive cases were found out of 109 diagnostic tests taken Friday. The campus also recorded 364 monitoring tests. Since the semester began Aug. 24, there have been 1,662 positive tests.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there were 260,581 positive cases. There have been 3,356 deaths among cases, and of those, there have been 2,724 cases due to COVID-19. There have been 14,868 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 1,858,341 people tested.