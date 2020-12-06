Two defendants in Boulder County, Broomfield thefts sentenced to prison

Two men suspected of almost 40 vehicle theft and burglary cases across Boulder County and the Front Range have taken a plea deal and were both sentenced to prison.

Matthew Moore, 26, and Tanner Valdez, 28, both pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, identity theft and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

They both received 12 years in prison on the burglary counts, six years on the theft charges and three years on the weapons charge, but all of those sentences will run concurrent to each other.

Both men initially pleaded not guilty and were set for a joint trial in November, but the trial was canceled as a result of the plea deal. Prosecutors also dismissed the remaining 51 counts against each defendant.

“These types of property offenses have a significant impact on the victims and our community as a whole,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “These lengthy sentences were certainly deserved, based on the number of offenses these two men committed in a short period of time and the effect they had on the community. Given the impact to community safety, these cases are a priority for this office. The outstanding teamwork and investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Boulder Police Department made this outcome possible.”

According to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Moore and Valdez were connected to cases being investigated by various agencies in Boulder County, including 20 Boulder police cases, 11 Boulder County Sheriff’s Office cases, three from Broomfield and one each from Erie, Lafayette and Nederland.