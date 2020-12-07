GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder police seek man tied to trespassing incidents

Boulder police are asking the public to help identify a man connected to two incidents of trespassing who was caught on video.

According to an online news release, police said the man entered two fenced yards and was seen looking into homes between Saturday and Monday.

The two incidents occurred in the 1500 block of Columbine Avenue and the 1300 block of Bluebell Avenue.

Video shows the man wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeved shirt or sweater, a red bandanna or scarf around his neck and a blue knitted hat.

Any information about the suspect or incidents should be reported to 303-441-3333.

