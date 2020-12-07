GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder’s Restaurant S.O.S. program now…

Local News

Boulder’s Restaurant S.O.S. program now covering customer delivery fees

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

For the rest of the year, Boulder will front the delivery fees for customers and restaurants using Nosh Boulder.

The effort is part of the city’s Restaurant Safe Ordering Service (SOS) program, which is funded with CARES Act dollars and will extend through Dec. 30.

Boulder also is offering $10 off to those using Nosh for the first time. The $10 coupon is available to Nosh users within Boulder city limits with the offer code “NOSHCITY.” According to a news release, it is valid once for customers with a $25 minimum order.

Some 53 restaurants are signed up with Nosh. Those restaurants won’t pay the commission fee through Dec. 30. After that, the fee is capped at 15% through the end of 2021.

Nosh can be downloaded in the Apple and Google Play app stores. Visit boulder.noshdelivery.co to learn more.

Deborah Swearingen

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Local News

  1. What Is Independent Senior Living?

    What is independent senior living? It’s the convenient, rewarding lifestyle at AltaVita Independent Living in Longmont CO. AltaVita’s independent community...
  2. Active Adult 55+ Communities

    If you are searching for the best of active adult 55+ communities, start your search with a call to Fred...
  3. Why Doesn’t My Furnace Heat My House?

    Does your home heating system work as it should? Do you ever wonder, “Why doesn’t my furnace heat my house...
  4. New Beer Arrivals

    The world of beer starts at Twin Peaks Liquor. No, really! You can tour the world with brews from just...
  5. Honor Your Veteran With A Memorial Marker

    Honor your veteran with a memorial marker or tombstone by Landmark Monuments. The staff is honored to work with your...