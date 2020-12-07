Boulder’s Restaurant S.O.S. program now covering customer delivery fees

For the rest of the year, Boulder will front the delivery fees for customers and restaurants using Nosh Boulder.

The effort is part of the city’s Restaurant Safe Ordering Service (SOS) program, which is funded with CARES Act dollars and will extend through Dec. 30.

Boulder also is offering $10 off to those using Nosh for the first time. The $10 coupon is available to Nosh users within Boulder city limits with the offer code “NOSHCITY.” According to a news release, it is valid once for customers with a $25 minimum order.

Some 53 restaurants are signed up with Nosh. Those restaurants won’t pay the commission fee through Dec. 30. After that, the fee is capped at 15% through the end of 2021.

Nosh can be downloaded in the Apple and Google Play app stores. Visit boulder.noshdelivery.co to learn more.