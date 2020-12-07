BVSD serves millionth meal through its food distribution program

The Boulder Valley School District served its millionth meal through its emergency food distribution program Monday.

The program, which has provided bags of food since in-person schools closed in March, distributes the meals to families on a weekly basis in a no-contact drive-through format, including during the summer.

The bags, which include a mix of fresh fruits and vegetables, pantry staples and prepared foods, provide 10 to 14 meals per child. About 100,000 food bags equal a million meals, according to the district.

The district on Monday was expecting to distribute the equivalent of about 70,000 meals to about 5,700 children at seven school sites and one central district site. The number of families picking up food has more than doubled in the past month, according to Food Services Director Ann Cooper.

“I can’t give enough credit to our employees who have been on the front lines since shutdowns began, making sure that our students remain well fed,” she said in a written statement.

She noted the coronavirus pandemic has changed the economic situation for many families who previously didn’t need food assistance.

In a recent district survey, 52% of the food distribution program’s participants indicated they had their work hours cut since the pandemic started, 30% have lost a job and 20% have had COVID-related health issues.

“Since we aren’t providing in-school meals, we’ve heard from many parents and families how important this food and grocery program is to them during this time,” said Stephen Menyhart, assistant director of Food Services. “That fuels our staff and keep us going as we undertake this big logistical effort each week.”

The district also recently sent out an email urging families to take advantage of the service, likely contributing to a surge of people picking up meals last week.

The food bags are available to any family with children 18 or younger. The children aren’t required to attend Boulder Valley schools and don’t need to qualify for federally subsidized free or reduced meals. No paperwork is required at pick up.

“You just show up and get the food,” Menyhart said.

Chris McGrath, who lives in Erie and has two children at Pioneer Elementary, picked up food at Lafayette’s Alicia Sanchez Elementary for the first time Monday, saying the district’s email prompted him to try it. Altogether, he has four children, 8 and under.

“We’ve been making a lot more lunches,” he said. “It’s really helpful.”

Supporters of the food distribution program include local businesses, such as Boulder Organic and Aurora Organic Dairy, and community partners, such as Impact on Education, Naturally Boulder, Conscious Alliance and Community Food Share.

Food services staff members, mainly those who work in the lunchrooms when school is in-person, along with bus drivers and other district staff members, are handing out meals at the distribution sites.

“It fills my heart with joy to be here,” said Claudia Valladares, who would normally work in the Superior Elementary School kitchen. “For some kids, their only meal was at school. It’s so great that the school district can do this.”

For families with especially challenging circumstances, a volunteer outreach team delivers meals. Neighbors also pick up and distribute meals for those who can’t make it to the pickups.

Monday, Belica Martinez loaded her car with bags of food to deliver to her sisters, who have five children between them, as well for her own two children who attend Sanchez. She said she’s picked up food weekly for the past month.

“We all lost our jobs,” she said. “It’s hard, but at least there are these resources.”

Food is distributed from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays at Alicia Sanchez Elementary, Crest View Elementary, Columbine Elementary, Emerald Elementary, Louisville Middle, Nederland Middle-Senior High and Manhattan Middle.

The district also is offering a trial evening distribution site, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays, at the district’s new Culinary Center, 6500 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder.

Distribution will be paused during holiday break, with extra food provided Dec. 14. It will resume Jan. 4.