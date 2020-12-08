Boulder-based Miragen’s medical chief resigns

Dr. Diana Escolar, the chief medical officer at Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN), is resigning a little more than a year at that post.

In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday evening, the Boulder-based biopharmaceutical company said Escolar will depart the company on Jan. 1 and receive 12 months salary, medical coverage, and all vested and unvested stock options available to her.

The company did not specify if Escolar was resigning due to a dispute, as is sometimes mentioned in securities filings. Miragen did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Escolar has been the company’s top medical officer since last December after spending two years as its senior vice president for clinical science, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She is the second executive to leave in recent months, as cofounder and former CEO Bill Marshall departed as its chief executive and board chairman in September.

Under new CEO Lee Rauch, Miragen dropped focus on its prior flagship lymphoma drug cobomarsen and pivoted toward treating thyroid-related eye diseases upon acquiring another pharmaceutical company in October.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC