GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder-based Miragen’s medical chief resigns

Business

Boulder-based Miragen’s medical chief resigns

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Dr. Diana Escolar, the chief medical officer at Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEN), is resigning a little more than a year at that post.

In a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday evening, the Boulder-based biopharmaceutical company said Escolar will depart the company on Jan. 1 and receive 12 months salary, medical coverage, and all vested and unvested stock options available to her.

The company did not specify if Escolar was resigning due to a dispute, as is sometimes mentioned in securities filings. Miragen did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Escolar has been the company’s top medical officer since last December after spending two years as its senior vice president for clinical science, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She is the second executive to leave in recent months, as cofounder and former CEO Bill Marshall departed as its chief executive and board chairman in September.

Under new CEO Lee Rauch, Miragen dropped focus on its prior flagship lymphoma drug cobomarsen and pivoted toward treating thyroid-related eye diseases upon acquiring another pharmaceutical company in October.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Practice The Art Of Giving Art

    Practice the art of giving art with a unique, creative gift from Independence Gallery. Share a bit of northern Colorado...
  2. Dermatology Care In Longmont And Estes Park

    Dermatology Center of the Rockies offers comprehensive dermatology care in Longmont and Estes Park. How healthy is your skin? Dermatology...
  3. Luxury and Lingerie For The Holidays

    Luxury and lingerie for the holidays—what a great combination! Incredible luxury and style is always a welcome gift. Christina’s collection...
  4. Best Flooring Store, Again!

    Carpet Master of Colorado has been recognized as the Best Flooring Store, again! We are honored to receive this award...
  5. What Is Independent Senior Living?

    What is independent senior living? It’s the convenient, rewarding lifestyle at AltaVita Independent Living in Longmont CO. AltaVita’s independent community...